Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte Press Conference Full Stream | Face-to-face at last!

BT Sport Boxing published this video item, entitled "Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte Press Conference Full Stream | Face-to-face at last!"

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte meet for the first time at Wembley in the final press conference ahead of their huge fight on Saturday night.

About This Source - BT Sport Boxing

BT Sport Boxing is part of BT Sport.

BT Sport is a group of pay television sports channels in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It holds exclusive live UK and Republic of Ireland TV rights to 58 Premier League matches per season, the UEFA Champions League and more.

BT Sport is available on the BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media television platforms in the UK and Sky, Eir TV and Vodafone TV in the Republic of Ireland.

In This Story: Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte is a British professional boxer, and former kickboxer and mixed martial artist. He has held the WBC interim heavyweight title since July 2019 as well as multiple regional heavyweight titles, including the British title from 2016 to 2017. He has lost twice, to Britain’s Anthony Joshua, and to Alexander Povetkin in September 2020.

In This Story: Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a heavyweight boxer, current lineal champion of the World, and WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World.

He fought Deontay Wilder, with whom he drew in December 2018, for the WBC World Title on 22 February 2020, in a fight billed Wilder Fury 2. Fury won by TKO in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena, after a dominant display.

He is the holder of the Ring Title, the Linear Champion and the WBC World Champion, all at heavyweight.

Fury weighed in at 19st 7lbs, for the Wilder rematch, and stands at 6’9″ tall. He lives in Morecambe, England.

