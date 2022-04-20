Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte Press Conference Full Stream | Face-to-face at last!

In This Story: Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a heavyweight boxer, current lineal champion of the World, and WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World.

He fought Deontay Wilder, with whom he drew in December 2018, for the WBC World Title on 22 February 2020, in a fight billed Wilder Fury 2. Fury won by TKO in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena, after a dominant display.

He is the holder of the Ring Title, the Linear Champion and the WBC World Champion, all at heavyweight.

Fury weighed in at 19st 7lbs, for the Wilder rematch, and stands at 6’9″ tall. He lives in Morecambe, England.

