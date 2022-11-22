JD x Matchroom – After Hours: Fabio Wardley (Episode 4)

by
Jd x matchroom - after hours: fabio wardley (episode 4)

Matchroom Boxing published this video item, entitled “JD x Matchroom – After Hours: Fabio Wardley (Episode 4)” – below is their description.

Josh Denzel returns to host our fourth episode of After Hours with JD Sports. This time, Fabio Wardley heads to Oxford Street to talk fashion, boxing and take a peak around store… #Boxing #AfterHours #FabioWardley

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

Matchroom Boxing YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing is owned by Matchroom Sport Ltd – a sporting event promotions company founded by English entrepreneur Barry Hearn and his son Eddie Hearn.

The company is based in Brentwood, Essex. Matchroom has a comprehensive broadcasting agreement in the United Kingdom with Sky Sports.

Recent from Matchroom Boxing:

“He was running. It was embarrassing!” – Pat McCormack honest on Matchroom debut

Category: Boxing

“That’s my favourite shot, I’ll fight anyone!” – Chev Clarke moves 4-0

Category: Boxing

FULL FIGHT: George Liddard vs Nikola Matic (Whyte vs Franklin Undercard)

Category: Boxing

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.