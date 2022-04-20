Sky Sports Boxing published this video item, entitled “”It’s none of my business” | Tyson Fury on Daniel Kinahan links” – below is their description.
Tyson Fury has moved to distance himself from links with alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan. The Irishman was sanctioned by the US government last week for supposed illegal activity and Fury claims those issues are none of his business.Sky Sports Boxing YouTube Channel
