“It’s none of my business” | Tyson Fury on Daniel Kinahan links

by

Sky Sports Boxing published this video item, entitled “”It’s none of my business” | Tyson Fury on Daniel Kinahan links” – below is their description.

Tyson Fury has moved to distance himself from links with alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan. The Irishman was sanctioned by the US government last week for supposed illegal activity and Fury claims those issues are none of his business.

Sky Sports Boxing YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky Sports Boxing

Sky Sports Boxing is the official YouTube channel for Sky Sports boxing content. Sky Sports is a group of British subscription television sports channels operated by the satellite pay-TV company Sky, a division of Comcast. Sky Sports is the dominant subscription television sports brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Recent from Sky Sports Boxing:

FURY V WHYTE! 👊🏻💥| PRESS CONFERENCE

Category: Boxing

“Tyson Fury is NOT the star everyone says he is!” ❌| Dillian Whyte on Fury fight & media absence

Category: Boxing, Media

“Dillian Whyte is a handful for ANY fighter!” | Joseph Parker makes his prediction for Fury v Whyte

Category: Boxing

In This Story: Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a heavyweight boxer, current lineal champion of the World, and WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World.

He fought Deontay Wilder, with whom he drew in December 2018, for the WBC World Title on 22 February 2020, in a fight billed Wilder Fury 2. Fury won by TKO in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena, after a dominant display.

He is the holder of the Ring Title, the Linear Champion and the WBC World Champion, all at heavyweight.

Fury weighed in at 19st 7lbs, for the Wilder rematch, and stands at 6’9″ tall. He lives in Morecambe, England.

Books #Ad

5 Recent Items: Tyson Fury

FURY V WHYTE! 👊🏻💥| PRESS CONFERENCE

Category: Boxing

American Pie as You’ve Never Heard it Before! Tyson Fury x Don McLean Jaw-Dropping Promo 🥧

Category: Boxing

“Tyson Fury is NOT the star everyone says he is!” ❌| Dillian Whyte on Fury fight & media absence

Category: Boxing, Media

Fury v Whyte Predictions | Anthony Joshua, Trent, Bruno, Lewis, Frampton, Rio Ferdinand, Declan Rice

Category: Boxing

“Dillian Whyte is a handful for ANY fighter!” | Joseph Parker makes his prediction for Fury v Whyte

Category: Boxing

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....