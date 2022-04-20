BT Sport Boxing published this video item, entitled “Fury and Whyte face-off as tempers flare between teams | #FuryWhyte Press Conference” – below is their description.
Tempers flared at the Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte press conference when both men came to face-off.
Dillian Whyte had some words to say regarding John Fury in his post press conference interview.
Watch #FuryWhyte on BT Sport Box Office on Saturday.BT Sport Boxing YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - BT Sport Boxing
BT Sport Boxing is part of BT Sport.
BT Sport is a group of pay television sports channels in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It holds exclusive live UK and Republic of Ireland TV rights to 58 Premier League matches per season, the UEFA Champions League and more.
BT Sport is available on the BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media television platforms in the UK and Sky, Eir TV and Vodafone TV in the Republic of Ireland.
Subscribe #Ad
In This Story: Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury is a heavyweight boxer, current lineal champion of the World, and WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World.
He fought Deontay Wilder, with whom he drew in December 2018, for the WBC World Title on 22 February 2020, in a fight billed Wilder Fury 2. Fury won by TKO in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena, after a dominant display.
He is the holder of the Ring Title, the Linear Champion and the WBC World Champion, all at heavyweight.
Fury weighed in at 19st 7lbs, for the Wilder rematch, and stands at 6’9″ tall. He lives in Morecambe, England.
Books #Ad