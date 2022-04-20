BT Sport Boxing published this video item, entitled “Fury and Whyte face-off as tempers flare between teams | #FuryWhyte Press Conference” – below is their description.

Tempers flared at the Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte press conference when both men came to face-off. Dillian Whyte had some words to say regarding John Fury in his post press conference interview. Watch #FuryWhyte on BT Sport Box Office on Saturday. BT Sport Boxing YouTube Channel

