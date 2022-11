Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Khalil Coe made it three wins on the spin in 2022 with a points decision over Bradley Olmeda in Cleveland on the Montana Love vs Stevie Spark undercard #KhalilCoe #LoveSpark #Boxing

Matchroom Boxing published this video item, entitled “Full Fight: Khalil Coe vs Bradley Olmeda (Love-Spark Undercard)” – below is their description.

