Matchroom Boxing published this video item, entitled “Fight Week, Day 1: Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder” – below is their description.
We’re underway in London for Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder fight week! The fighters go through various media obligations and a workout including Johnny Fisher, Felix Cash, Cyrus Pattinson, Ellie Scotney, Hopey Price and more! We also hear from various other personalities who made an appearance #RyderJacobs #Boxing
Subscribe for updates: www.youtube.com/user/MatchroomBoxingMatchroom Boxing YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.