Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

We’re underway in London for Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder fight week! The fighters go through various media obligations and a workout including Johnny Fisher, Felix Cash, Cyrus Pattinson, Ellie Scotney, Hopey Price and more! We also hear from various other personalities who made an appearance #RyderJacobs #Boxing

Matchroom Boxing published this video item, entitled “Fight Week, Day 1: Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing is owned by Matchroom Sport Ltd – a sporting event promotions company founded by English entrepreneur Barry Hearn and his son Eddie Hearn.

The company is based in Brentwood, Essex. Matchroom has a comprehensive broadcasting agreement in the United Kingdom with Sky Sports.

Recent from Matchroom Boxing: