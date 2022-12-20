2022 Fight Of The Year Contender? Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

by
2022 fight of the year contender? Katie taylor vs amanda serrano

Matchroom Boxing published this video item, entitled “2022 Fight Of The Year Contender? Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano” – below is their description.

An epic night at Madison Square Garden, New York on April 30th 2022. A sold out crowd witnessed a legendary, long overdue contest between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano which lived up to it’s billing. Taylor edged a split decision with a rematch looming for 2023…

#TaylorSerrano #KatieTaylor #AmandaSerrano

