2022 fight of the year contender? Katie taylor vs amanda serrano

An epic night at Madison Square Garden, New York on April 30th 2022. A sold out crowd witnessed a legendary, long overdue contest between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano which lived up to it's billing. Taylor edged a split decision with a rematch looming for 2023…

