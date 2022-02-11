RAPTORS at HEAT | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 10, 2022

The Toronto Raptors have now won 8 consecutive games as they defeated the Houston Rockets, 139-120. Gary Trent Jr. recorded a season-high 42 PTS (6-13 3pt FG), along with 4 AST and 5 STL for the Raptors, while Pascal Siakam added 30 PTS (13-19 FG) in the victory. Kevin Porter Jr. paved the way for the Rockets with 30 PTS and 8 AST, while Jalen Green tallied 18 PTS in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 31-23 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 15-40.
Next Games:
Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors – Feb.12th at 7:30pm/et on NBA League Pass
Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz – Feb.14th at 9pm/et on NBA League Pass
