Pistons at nuggets | nba full game highlights | november 22, 2022

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Denver Nuggets, 110-108. Bojan Bogdanovic recorded 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Pistons, while Nikola Jokic tallied 31 points (12-16 FG), 9 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Nuggets. The Pistons improve to 4-15 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 10-7.NBA YouTube Channel
