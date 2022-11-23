PISTONS at NUGGETS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | November 22, 2022

PISTONS at NUGGETS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | November 22, 2022

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Denver Nuggets, 110-108. Bojan Bogdanovic recorded 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Pistons, while Nikola Jokic tallied 31 points (12-16 FG), 9 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Nuggets. The Pistons improve to 4-15 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 10-7.

