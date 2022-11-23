NETS at 76ERS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | November 22, 2022

Nets at 76ers | nba full game highlights | november 22, 2022

NBA published this video item, entitled "NETS at 76ERS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | November 22, 2022"

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 115-106. Tobias Harris led all scorers with 24 points and 6 rebounds for the 76ers, while De’Anthony Melton added 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the victory. Kevin Durant tallied 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Nets, while Ben Simmons added 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists. The 76ers improve to 9-8 on the season, while the Nets fall to 8-10.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

The Brooklyn Nets are an American professional basketball team based in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The Nets compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The team plays its home games at Barclays Center.

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest city, is notable for its rich history, on display at the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall (where the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were signed) and other American Revolutionary sites. Also iconic are the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, immortalized by Sylvester Stallone’s triumphant run in the film “Rocky.” 

The Philadelphia 76ers are an American professional basketball team based in Philadelphia. The 76ers compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division and play at the Wells Fargo Center.

