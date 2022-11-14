NBA published this video item, entitled “NBA Top 10 Plays of the Night | November 13, 2022” – below is their description.
Check out the Top 10 Plays from tonight’s NBA action!
Never miss a moment with the latest news, trending stories and highlights to bring you closer to your favorite players and teams.
Download now ➡ https://app.link.nba.com/APP22
Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSNNBA YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.