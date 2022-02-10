Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant Competitive Moment 2003 All-Star 😄

In This Story: Michael Jordan

Michael Jeffrey Jordan is an American former professional basketball player who is the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan won his first NBA championship with the Bulls in 1991, and followed that achievement with titles in 1992 and 1993, securing a “three-peat”. Jordan abruptly retired from basketball before the 1993–94 NBA season to play Minor League Baseball, but returned to the Bulls in March 1995 and led them to three more championships in 1996, 1997, and 1998, as well as a then-record 72 regular-season wins in the 1995–96 NBA season. He retired for a second time in January 1999 but returned for two more NBA seasons from 2001 to 2003 as a member of the Washington Wizards.

In 2014, Jordan became the first billionaire player in NBA history, with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: Michael Jordan