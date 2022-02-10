LeBron James & Kevin Durant Make Their Selections for 2022 NBA All-Star Draft! 💎

by

NBA published this video item, entitled “LeBron James & Kevin Durant Make Their Selections for 2022 NBA All-Star Draft! 💎” – below is their description.

The STARTERS for Team LeBron!

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry

DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

The STARTERS for Team Durant!

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Jayson Tatum

Andrew Wiggins

Trae Young

2022 #NBAAllStar Game: Saturday, Feb. 20 on TNT

Stream More Live Games With NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://app.link.nba.com/e/subscribe_now

Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN

NBA YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

Get official NBA gear #Ad

Recent from NBA:

Luka Goes Off For 41 Mavericks Win 🤯

Category: NBA

KINGS at SPURS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

WARRIORS at MAVERICKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

In This Story: LeBron James

LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history.

James’s teams have played in eight consecutive NBA Finals (2011–2018) and ten finals in total between the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. His accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, three Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

James holds the all-time record for playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in all-time assists. James has been selected to the All-NBA First Team a record thirteen times, made the All-Defensive First Team five times, and has played in sixteen All-Star Games, in which he was selected All-Star MVP three times.

Books #Ad

3 Recent Items: LeBron James

LeBron’s Timing Is Impeccable ⛔❌

Category: NBA

Shaq on LeBron & the Lakers: If you trade him, you’ll never win again! | KJM

Category: Sport

There is NO REST for LeBron coming up – Dave McMenamin | NBA Today

Category: Sport

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

Kevin Durant outlines short-term goals for Brooklyn Nets | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

Luka Goes Off For 41 Mavericks Win 🤯

Category: NBA

KINGS at SPURS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

WARRIORS at MAVERICKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

Tatum POPPED OFF On His Birthday 👏

Category: NBA

LeBron’s Timing Is Impeccable ⛔❌

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....