NBA published this video item, entitled “LeBron James & Kevin Durant Make Their Selections for 2022 NBA All-Star Draft! 💎” – below is their description.
The STARTERS for Team LeBron!
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry
DeMar DeRozan
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
The STARTERS for Team Durant!
Joel Embiid
Ja Morant
Jayson Tatum
Andrew Wiggins
Trae Young
2022 #NBAAllStar Game: Saturday, Feb. 20 on TNT
In This Story: LeBron James
LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history.
James’s teams have played in eight consecutive NBA Finals (2011–2018) and ten finals in total between the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. His accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, three Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals.
James holds the all-time record for playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in all-time assists. James has been selected to the All-NBA First Team a record thirteen times, made the All-Defensive First Team five times, and has played in sixteen All-Star Games, in which he was selected All-Star MVP three times.
