Lakers at suns | nba full game highlights | november 22, 2022

by
Despite Anthony Davis’s 37 points, 21 rebounds, 5 steals, and 5 blocks, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-105. Devin Booker recorded 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Suns, while Mikal Bridges added 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in the victory. The Suns improve to 11-6 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 5-11.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

In This Story: Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city and the center of the nation’s film and television industry. Near its iconic Hollywood sign, studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honors thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes. 

In This Story: Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are an American professional basketball team based in Los Angeles. The Lakers compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Pacific Division.

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

In This Story: Phoenix

Phoenix is the capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona. Known for its year-round sun and warm temperatures, it anchors a sprawling, multicity metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It’s known for high-end spa resorts, Jack Nicklaus–designed golf courses and vibrant nightclubs. Other highlights include the Desert Botanical Garden, displaying cacti and numerous native plants.

In This Story: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are an American professional basketball team based in Phoenix, Arizona. They compete in the National Basketball Association, as a member of the league’s Western Conference Pacific Division.

