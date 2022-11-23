NBA published this video item, entitled “LAKERS at SUNS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | November 22, 2022” – below is their description.

Never miss a moment with the latest news, trending stories and highlights to bring you closer to your favorite players and teams.

Download now: https://app.link.nba.com/APP22

Despite Anthony Davis’s 37 points, 21 rebounds, 5 steals, and 5 blocks, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-105. Devin Booker recorded 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Suns, while Mikal Bridges added 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in the victory. The Suns improve to 11-6 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 5-11.

NBA YouTube Channel