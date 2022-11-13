HORNETS at HEAT | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | November 12, 2022

The Miami Heat defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 132-115. Max Strus recorded a season-high 31 PTS along with 4 REB, while Bam Adebayo added 24 PTS, 15 REB and 4 AST for the Heat in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied 15 PTS, 6 REB, and 6 AST for the Hornets in his season debut, while Terry Rozier added 22 PTS and 6 AST in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 6-7 on the season while the Hornets fall to 3-11.

