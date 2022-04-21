Final 27.5 WILD ENDING 76ers vs Raptors 🚨🔥

by

NBA published this video item, entitled “Final 27.5 WILD ENDING 76ers vs Raptors 🚨🔥” – below is their description.

Joel Embiid knocked down a turnaround three with 0.8 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers over the No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors in Game 3, 104-101.

DOWNLOAD THE NBA APP HERE: https://app.link.nba.com/App22

Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN

NBA YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

Get official NBA gear #Ad

Recent from NBA:

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night | April 20, 2022

Category: NBA

Bulls @ Bucks | #NBAPlayoffs Presented by Google Pixel | TNT Live Scoreboard

Category: NBA

Inside Look At The 76ers Huddle Before Joel Embiid’s Game-Winner!

Category: NBA

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night | April 20, 2022

Category: NBA

Bulls @ Bucks | #NBAPlayoffs Presented by Google Pixel | TNT Live Scoreboard

Category: NBA

Inside Look At The 76ers Huddle Before Joel Embiid’s Game-Winner!

Category: NBA

“It Feels Good, But Its Not Over” Joel Embiid Post Game Presser | 76ers vs Raptors – Game 3

Category: NBA

Jesser Attending 7 Games In 5 Days | Pt. 1

Category: NBA

2022 NBA Playoffs: DeMar DeRozan scores 41, Bulls even series against Bucks | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

In This Story: Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest city, is notable for its rich history, on display at the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall (where the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were signed) and other American Revolutionary sites. Also iconic are the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, immortalized by Sylvester Stallone’s triumphant run in the film “Rocky.” 

2 Recent Items: Philadelphia

Doc Rivers is coaching circles around Nick Nurse – Kendrick Perkins | SportsCenter

Category: Sport

Joel Embiid DRILLS GAME WINNER, 30-PT double-double to steal Game 3 in overtime! 🤯

Category: Sport

In This Story: Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are an American professional basketball team based in Philadelphia. The 76ers compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division and play at the Wells Fargo Center.

Buy Philadelphia 76ers Gear #Ad

4 Recent Items: Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers is coaching circles around Nick Nurse – Kendrick Perkins | SportsCenter

Category: Sport

Joel Embiid DRILLS GAME WINNER, 30-PT double-double to steal Game 3 in overtime! 🤯

Category: Sport

Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey power 76ers to dominant win | Jalen & Jacoby

Category: Sport

‘Raptors look completely outmatched’ – JJ Redick is surprised the 76ers are dominating | First Take

Category: Sport

In This Story: Toronto

Toronto, the capital of the province of Ontario, is a major Canadian city along Lake Ontario’s northwestern shore. It’s a dynamic metropolis with a core of soaring skyscrapers, all dwarfed by the iconic, free-standing CN Tower.

1 Recent Items: Toronto

Doc Rivers is coaching circles around Nick Nurse – Kendrick Perkins | SportsCenter

Category: Sport

In This Story: Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are a Canadian professional basketball team based in Toronto. The Raptors compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

Buy Toronto Raptors Gear #Ad

2 Recent Items: Toronto Raptors

Doc Rivers is coaching circles around Nick Nurse – Kendrick Perkins | SportsCenter

Category: Sport

Joel Embiid DRILLS GAME WINNER, 30-PT double-double to steal Game 3 in overtime! 🤯

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....