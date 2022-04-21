Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Joel Embiid knocked down a turnaround three with 0.8 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers over the No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors in Game 3, 104-101.

NBA published this video item, entitled “Final 27.5 WILD ENDING 76ers vs Raptors 🚨🔥” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

Get official NBA gear #Ad

Recent from NBA: