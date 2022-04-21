NBA published this video item, entitled “Final 27.5 WILD ENDING 76ers vs Raptors 🚨🔥” – below is their description.
Joel Embiid knocked down a turnaround three with 0.8 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers over the No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors in Game 3, 104-101.
