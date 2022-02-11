Final 1:07 WILD ENDING Warriors vs Knicks 🔥🔥

Klay Thompson missed the game-tying jumper for the Golden State Warriors as time expired in regulation as they fell to the New York Knicks, 116-114. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 PTS, 16 REB and 7 AST, while Evan Fournier added 22 PTS in the victory. Stephen Curry recorded a game-high 35 PTS and 10 AST for the Warriors, while Klay Thompson tallied 17 PTS, 7 REB and 5 AST in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 25-31 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 41-15.

Next Games:

New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers – Feb. 12th at 5pm/et on NBA League Pass

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors – Feb.12th at 8:30pm/et on ABC

