Devin Booker & Mikal Bridges Score 50 Combined Points In Suns W! | November 22, 2022

by
Devin booker & mikal bridges score 50 combined points in suns w! | november 22, 2022

NBA published this video item, entitled “Devin Booker & Mikal Bridges Score 50 Combined Points In Suns W! | November 22, 2022” – below is their description.

Devin Booker recorded 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Suns, while Mikal Bridges added 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in the victory.

Never miss a moment with the latest news, trending stories and highlights to bring you closer to your favorite players and teams.

Download now: https://app.link.nba.com/APP22

NBA YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

Get official NBA gear #Ad

Recent from NBA:

Wemby Goes Off For 2nd Straight 30-PT DOUBLE-DOUBLE | 30 PTS, 15 REB & 3 BLK | November 26, 2022

Category: NBA

Victor Wembanyama 30-Pt Performance vs Limoges Cercle Saint-Pierre | #Shorts

Category: NBA

NBA Top 10 Plays of the Night | November 25, 2022

Category: NBA

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

The Game: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Wemby Goes Off For 2nd Straight 30-PT DOUBLE-DOUBLE | 30 PTS, 15 REB & 3 BLK | November 26, 2022

Category: NBA

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Victor Wembanyama 30-Pt Performance vs Limoges Cercle Saint-Pierre | #Shorts

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.