BUCKS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 10, 2022

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 131-107. Chris Paul led the Suns with 17 PTS, 7 REB and 19 AST, while Deandre Ayton (27 PTS) and Devin Booker (17 PTS, 7 AST) added a combined 44 points in the victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 18 PTS, 7 REB and 8 AST for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 45-10 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 35-22.

