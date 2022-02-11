BUCKS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 10, 2022

by

NBA published this video item, entitled “BUCKS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 10, 2022” – below is their description.

Stream More Live Games With NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://app.link.nba.com/e/subscribe_now

Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 131-107. Chris Paul led the Suns with 17 PTS, 7 REB and 19 AST, while Deandre Ayton (27 PTS) and Devin Booker (17 PTS, 7 AST) added a combined 44 points in the victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 18 PTS, 7 REB and 8 AST for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 45-10 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 35-22.

Next Games:

Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks – Feb.14th at 8pm/et on NBA League Pass

Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls – Feb.12th at 8pm/et on NBA League Pass

NBA YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

Get official NBA gear #Ad

Recent from NBA:

Luka Doncic Wins Western Conference Kia Player Of The Month!

Category: NBA

Josh Giddey Wins Western Conference Kia Rookie Of The Month!

Category: NBA

Scottie Barnes Wins Eastern Conference Kia Rookie Of The Month

Category: NBA

In This Story: Chicago

Chicago, on Lake Michigan in Illinois, is among the largest cities in the U.S.

2 Recent Items: Chicago

Fed is ‘still in an inflationary policy stance,’ economist says

Category: Business

Ukrainian-American Explains Decision To Join Fight Against Russia

Category: News

In This Story: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are an American professional basketball team based in Chicago. The Bulls compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The team was founded on January 16, 1966, and played its first game during the 1966–67 NBA season.

Buy Chicago Bulls Gear #Ad

2 Recent Items: Chicago Bulls

Final 2:35 WILD ENDING Bucks vs Heat 😤😤

Category: NBA

Jrue The Game Winner Hero 💪🔥

Category: NBA

In This Story: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are an American professional basketball team based in Milwaukee. The Bucks compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The team was founded in 1968 as an expansion team, and play at Fiserv Forum.

Buy Milwaukee Bucks Gear #Ad

2 Recent Items: Milwaukee Bucks

Final 2:35 WILD ENDING Bucks vs Heat 😤😤

Category: NBA

Jrue The Game Winner Hero 💪🔥

Category: NBA

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

Can Ja Morant keep up his hot streak tonight vs. the Celtics? | NBA Today

Category: Sport

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors & Bulls Fall Outside Top 10 I CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Most exciting WNBA games coming up this season 🔥 | NBA Today

Category: Sport

NBA Power Rankings: CJ McCollum Has Pelicans Inside The Top 15 I CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Perk’s Western Conference play-in predictions 👀 | NBA Today

Category: Sport

Brian Windhorst says it’s a no-brainer that the Wizards will sign Bradley Beal to the max deal

Category: Sport

In This Story: Phoenix

Phoenix is the capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona. Known for its year-round sun and warm temperatures, it anchors a sprawling, multicity metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It’s known for high-end spa resorts, Jack Nicklaus–designed golf courses and vibrant nightclubs. Other highlights include the Desert Botanical Garden, displaying cacti and numerous native plants.

3 Recent Items: Phoenix

TRAIL BLAZERS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 2, 2022

Category: NBA

Harden Showed Out In Philly Home Debut 🏠🚨

Category: NBA

KNICKS at 76ERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 28, 2022

Category: NBA

In This Story: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are an American professional basketball team based in Phoenix, Arizona. They compete in the National Basketball Association, as a member of the league’s Western Conference Pacific Division.

2 Recent Items: Phoenix Suns

TRAIL BLAZERS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 2, 2022

Category: NBA

Harden Showed Out In Philly Home Debut 🏠🚨

Category: NBA

In This Story: Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are an American professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon. The Trail Blazers compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Northwest Division.

2 Recent Items: Portland Trail Blazers

TRAIL BLAZERS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 2, 2022

Category: NBA

NUGGETS at TRAIL BLAZERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 27, 2022

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....