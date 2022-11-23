NBA published this video item, entitled “Anthony Davis Is The 1st Player To Do This – 37 PTS, 21 REB & 5 BLK | November 22, 2022” – below is their description.

Since steals and blocks have officially been recorded in 1973-1974, Anthony Davis is the first player to record 35+ points, 20+ rebounds, 5+ steals, and 5+ blocks in a game.

