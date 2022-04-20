#8 PELICANS at #1 SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 19, 2022

Led by Brandon Ingram’s 37 PTS (26 in the 2nd half), 11 REB and 9 AST, the No. 8 seed New Orleans Pelicans defeated the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns in Game 2, 125-114. CJ McCollum added 23 PTS, 8 REB and 9 AST, including a franchise record 6 3PM for the Pelicans in the victory, while Chris Paul tallied 17 PTS, 14 AST and 0 turnovers for the Suns. This best-of-seven First Round series is now tied 1-1.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans – April 22 at 9:30pm/et on ESPN

