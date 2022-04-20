NBA published this video item, entitled “#8 HAWKS at #1 HEAT | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 19, 2022” – below is their description.

Led by Jimmy Butler’s Playoff career-high 45 PTS along with 5 REB and 5 AST, the No. 1 seed Miami Heat defeated the No. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks in Game 2, 115-105. Trae Young tallied 25 PTS, 6 REB and 7 AST for the Hawks. The Heat lead this best-of-seven First Round series 2-0.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks – April 22 at 7pm/et on ESPN

