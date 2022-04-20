#8 HAWKS at #1 HEAT | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 19, 2022

Led by Jimmy Butler’s Playoff career-high 45 PTS along with 5 REB and 5 AST, the No. 1 seed Miami Heat defeated the No. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks in Game 2, 115-105. Trae Young tallied 25 PTS, 6 REB and 7 AST for the Hawks. The Heat lead this best-of-seven First Round series 2-0.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks – April 22 at 7pm/et on ESPN

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

The Atlanta Hawks are an American professional basketball team based in Atlanta. The Hawks compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Southeast Division. The team plays its home games at State Farm Arena.

Miami, officially the City of Miami, is a coastal metropolis located in Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida, US. With a population of 467,963 as of the 2020 census, it is the 44th-largest city in the United States and the core of the nation’s eighth-largest metropolitan area.

The Miami Heat are an American professional basketball team based in Miami. The Heat compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Southeast Division. The club plays its home games at FTX Arena, and has won three NBA championships.

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Rayford Trae Young is an American professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association. He played college basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2017, he tied the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 single-game assists record with 22.

