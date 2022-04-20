#7 TIMBERWOLVES at #2 GRIZZLIES | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 19, 2022

by

NBA published this video item, entitled “#7 TIMBERWOLVES at #2 GRIZZLIES | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 19, 2022” – below is their description.

Led by Ja Morant’s 23 PTS, 9 REB and 10 AST, the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies defeated the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2, 124-96. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 PTS and 7 REB for the Grizzlies in the victory, while Anthony Edwards tallied 20 PTS and 6 REB for the Timberwolves. This best-of-seven First Round series is now tied 1-1.

Next Game:

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – April 21 at 7:30pm/et on TNT

Stay up-to-date on news, live scores and stats with the NBA App 📲 https://app.link.nba.com/NBA_App22

NBA YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is an American men’s professional basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams (29 in the United States and 1 in Canada) and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

The league’s NBA Entertainment and NBA TV studios are directed out of offices located in Secaucus, New Jersey

Get official NBA gear #Ad

Recent from NBA:

Devin Booker Fist Bumps Baby After Fadeaway Buzzer-Beater😂

Category: NBA

Ja Turns Defender Around With Dribble Move

Category: NBA

Jimmy Butler Drops New Playoff Career-High🔥

Category: NBA

In This Story: Memphis

Memphis is a city on the Mississippi River in southwest Tennessee, famous for the influential strains of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll that originated there. Elvis Presley, B.B. King and Johnny Cash recorded albums at the legendary Sun Studio, and Presley’s Graceland mansion is a popular attraction. Other music landmarks include the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum, Blues Hall of Fame and Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

3 Recent Items: Memphis

Ja Morant chalks up NEAR TRIPLE-DOUBLE as Grizzlies run away with Game 2 🐻

Category: Sport

Ja Morant hobbles off court after apparent hip injury | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

2022 NBA Playoffs: PELICANS vs SUNS GAME 2 [FULL Betting Preview] | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

In This Story: Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are an American professional basketball team based in Memphis, Tennessee. The Grizzlies compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Southwest Division. The Grizzlies play their home games at FedExForum. The team is owned by Robert Pera.

Get Memphis Grizzlies Gear

3 Recent Items: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant chalks up NEAR TRIPLE-DOUBLE as Grizzlies run away with Game 2 🐻

Category: Sport

Ja Morant hobbles off court after apparent hip injury | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

I thought the Grizzlies would TORCH the Timberwolves – Brian Windhorst | The Hoop Collective

Category: Sport

In This Story: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are an American professional basketball team based in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Northwest Division. Founded in 1989, the team is owned by Glen Taylor who also owns the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

2 Recent Items: Minnesota Timberwolves

Ja Morant chalks up NEAR TRIPLE-DOUBLE as Grizzlies run away with Game 2 🐻

Category: Sport

Ja Morant hobbles off court after apparent hip injury | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

Devin Booker Fist Bumps Baby After Fadeaway Buzzer-Beater😂

Category: NBA

Ja Turns Defender Around With Dribble Move

Category: NBA

Ja Morant hobbles off court after apparent hip injury | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

Jimmy Butler Drops New Playoff Career-High🔥

Category: NBA

Jimmy Butler Set New Playoff Career-High!

Category: NBA

#8 HAWKS at #1 HEAT | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 19, 2022

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....