7 TIMBERWOLVES at #2 GRIZZLIES | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 19, 2022

Led by Ja Morant’s 23 PTS, 9 REB and 10 AST, the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies defeated the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2, 124-96. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 PTS and 7 REB for the Grizzlies in the victory, while Anthony Edwards tallied 20 PTS and 6 REB for the Timberwolves. This best-of-seven First Round series is now tied 1-1.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – April 21 at 7:30pm/et on TNT

