#6 BULLS at #3 BUCKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 20, 2022

Led by DeMar DeRozan’s Playoff career-high 41 PTS, along with 7 REB and 4 AST, the No. 6 seed Chicago Bulls defeated the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2, 114-110. Zach LaVine added 20 PTS for the Bulls in the victory, while Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 33 PTS, 18 REB and 9 AST for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls – April 22 at 8:30pm/et on ABC

