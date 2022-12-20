26 MINUTES of Damian Lillard’s Greatest Trail Blazers Buckets ⌚

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has long talked of his hope of ending his career as the greatest player to ever suit up for the franchise. He took another step toward that goal on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Lillard scored his 18,041st career point in the third quarter of Portland’s 123-121 loss to the Thunder, surpassing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time scoring leader.

Drexler, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, had 18,040 points for the Trail Blazers from 1983-95 and held the all-time scoring mark for 27 years. Lillard entered the night needing 21 to pass him and finished with 28 against the Thunder.

Lillard tied Drexler’s total on a 3-pointer from well beyond the line in the third quarter that put the Trail Blazers up 72-67, then broke the mark on a free throw with 1:33 left in the period. Moments later, the Thunder public address announcer informed the crowd of Lillard’s achievement, and the crowd gave him an ovation. Lillard sat and rested, focused on a game the Trail Blazers were trailing by three points at the time.

