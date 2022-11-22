Argentina can still win tournament says Pablo Zabeleta despite Saudi Arabia defeat | World Cup 2022

BBC Sport published this video item, entitled “Argentina can still win tournament says Pablo Zabeleta despite Saudi Arabia defeat | World Cup 2022” – below is their description.

Pablo Zabaleta says Argentina can still win the World Cup after being defeated by Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their Group C game.

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

In This Story: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a country in Western Asia constituting the bulk of the Arabian Peninsula.

Saudi Arabia also has one of the world’s youngest populations, with approximately 50 percent of its population of 34.2 million being under 25 years old.

