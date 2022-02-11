‘Another HUGE Headline Battle Dominated’ – Beijing Today | 2022 Winter Olympics

by

Eurosport published this video item, entitled “‘Another HUGE Headline Battle Dominated’ – Beijing Today | 2022 Winter Olympics” – below is their description.

Today saw the epic battle between USA’s Nathan Chen and Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama in the Men’s Figure Skating, that wasn’t all though as we also had the Women’s Halfpipe Final and Men’s Cross Final in snowboarding, the Men’s Heats in Skeleton, the Team Relay Final in Luge and Men’s Combined Final in Alpine Skiing,

