BT Sport published this video item, entitled “Angers vs PSG (0-3) | Mbappe and Ramos inspire PSG win | Ligue 1 Highlights” – below is their description.

PSG cruised to victory against Angers as Mbappe showed his quality leading the line, and Sergio Ramos headed home on his return to the side.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com

BT Sport YouTube Channel