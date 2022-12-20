ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “Why Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma & Notre Dame NEED a bowl win | Always College Football” – below is their description.
Why Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma & Notre Dame NEED a bowl win | Always College Football
Greg McElroy gives his Top 10 teams whose fan bases need to see a win in a bowl game. Ohio State has something to prove. If not now, when for Utah? Tennessee and their fans deserve a trophy for their season and Oklahoma is trying to avoid its first losing season this century. Who else needs a win?
0:00 Intro
3:00 Let’s talk about: Teams that need bowl wins
5:20 #10 Mississippi State
6:25 #9 Notre Dame
9:20 #8 Syracuse
10:30 #7 Oklahoma State
12:30 #6 Kansas
15:45 #5 Tennessee
19:00 #4 Oklahoma
21:50 #3 Utah
24:20 #2 Ohio State
27:00 #1 Texas
30:15 Did You Know: Notre Dame is favored in a bowl?
31:00 Quarterbacks on the move
45:00 Did You Know: Florida State used to dominate
About This Source - ESPN College Football
ESPN College Football is the branding used for broadcasts of NCAA Division I FBS college football across ESPN properties, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Classic, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews and ESPN Radio.
