ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “Why Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma & Notre Dame NEED a bowl win | Always College Football” – below is their description.

Why Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma & Notre Dame NEED a bowl win | Always College Football

Greg McElroy gives his Top 10 teams whose fan bases need to see a win in a bowl game. Ohio State has something to prove. If not now, when for Utah? Tennessee and their fans deserve a trophy for their season and Oklahoma is trying to avoid its first losing season this century. Who else needs a win?

0:00 Intro

3:00 Let’s talk about: Teams that need bowl wins

5:20 #10 Mississippi State

6:25 #9 Notre Dame

9:20 #8 Syracuse

10:30 #7 Oklahoma State

12:30 #6 Kansas

15:45 #5 Tennessee

19:00 #4 Oklahoma

21:50 #3 Utah

24:20 #2 Ohio State

27:00 #1 Texas

30:15 Did You Know: Notre Dame is favored in a bowl?

31:00 Quarterbacks on the move

45:00 Did You Know: Florida State used to dominate

45:30 McElroy’s Final Thought

#ESPN

✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube

✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn

✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE

✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN

✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV

ESPN College Football YouTube Channel