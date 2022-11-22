ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “Week 4 CFP Rankings, Rivalry Week + USC making a statement | Rankings Reaction” – below is their description.

Welcome back to another episode of Rankings Reaction presented by Cheez-It with Jason Fitz, Christine Williamson, and AJ McCarron. Heather Dinich will join in on the fun to give her thoughts on the latest rankings. It’s also rivalry week in college football, so the crew will be ranking the top-6 rivalry matchups before handing out the Cheeziest Chain. Su’a Cravens will also join the show to talk rankings and USC. Be sure to tune in at 8pm ET!

