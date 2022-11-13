ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks | Full Game Highlights” – below is their description.

No. 25 Washington defeats No. 6 Oregon, 37-34, during Week 11 of the 2022 college football season. Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. threw for 408 YDS, 2 TD & 1 INT in the win while Ducks QB Bo Nix threw for 318 YDS accounted for three totals TDs.

