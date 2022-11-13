ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Longhorns | Full Game Highlights” – below is their description.
No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs defeat the No. 18 Texas Longhorns in a hard fought 17-10 win. TCU RB Kendre Miller ran for 138 YDS and a TD in the win.
✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube
✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn
✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE
✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN
✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTVESPN College Football YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.