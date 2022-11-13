ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons | Full Game Highlights” – below is their description.

No. 15 North Carolina edges Wake Forest on the road, 36-34, in ACC action during Week 11 of the 2022 college football season. Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye threw for 448 YDS & 3 TDs while running in another score. Wide receiver Josh Downs made 11 REC for 154 YDS & 3 TDs for UNC.

