Kyle Caskey Part One: Behind the Scenes NFL Draft Room with Dave Lapham In The Trenches

Kyle Caskey has been part of three NFL teams during a pro coaching career that has spanned over twelve years with three organizations. So who better to discuss the work behind the scenes leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft than Caskey, who joins Dave Lapham In The Trenches presented by First Star Logistics.

Caskey, who coached with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 through the 2018 season, joins Lap to talk about how teams work toward the NFL Draft, with some behind-the-scenes Bengals draft stories, including the work done in bringing star running back Joe Mixon to Cincinnati.

This is Part One of Two with Caskey, so watch both episodes this week.

Dave Lapham brings his unique view from the worlds of football and broadcasting to his “In The Trenches” podcast/videocast presented by First Star Logistics.

Lapham, a former NFL 3rd Round selection in the 1974 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, spent ten seasons with the Bengals before playing his final two years of professional football for the USFL New Jersey Generals and owner Donald Trump.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a professional American football franchise based in Cincinnati. The Bengals compete in the National Football League as a member club of the league’s American Football Conference North division. Their home stadium is Paul Brown Stadium, located in downtown Cincinnati.

Joe Mixon

Joseph Tyler Mixon is an American football running back for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He played college football at Oklahoma, and was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL

The National Football League is a professional American football league consisting of 32 teams, divided equally between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference.

