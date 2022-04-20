Dave Lapham In The Trenches published this video item, entitled “Kyle Caskey Part One: Behind the Scenes NFL Draft Room with Dave Lapham In The Trenches” – below is their description.

Kyle Caskey has been part of three NFL teams during a pro coaching career that has spanned over twelve years with three organizations. So who better to discuss the work behind the scenes leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft than Caskey, who joins Dave Lapham In The Trenches presented by First Star Logistics.

Caskey, who coached with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 through the 2018 season, joins Lap to talk about how teams work toward the NFL Draft, with some behind-the-scenes Bengals draft stories, including the work done in bringing star running back Joe Mixon to Cincinnati.

This is Part One of Two with Caskey, so watch both episodes this week.

