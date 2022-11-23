College Football Playoff ranking reaction! Can LSU, USC or Clemson get in? | Always College Football

by
College football playoff ranking reaction! Can lsu, usc or clemson get in? | always college football

ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “College Football Playoff ranking reaction! Can LSU, USC or Clemson get in? | Always College Football” – below is their description.

Greg McElroy is here to breakdown the CFP rankings and tells you what LSU, USC and Clemson have to hope for to get into the playoffs. 

0:00 Intro and Gameplan

2:00 Did You Know – Tennessee and Miss St. have something in common

2:30 CFP rankings reaction

14:20 Did You Know – Iowa and Minnesota had no penalties

14:45 Tulsa vs. Cincinnati preview

21:00 Florida vs. Florida State preview

26:45 Did You Know – FSU is looking for an SEC sweep

27:05 Final thought

✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube

✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn

✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE

✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN

✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV

ESPN College Football YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ESPN College Football

ESPN College Football is the branding used for broadcasts of NCAA Division I FBS college football across ESPN properties, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Classic, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews and ESPN Radio.

Recent from ESPN College Football:

The Game: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

In This Story: Florida

Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.

2 Recent Items: Florida

Mike Norvell: Jordan Travis is one of the BEST players in CFB! | College Football on ESPN

Category: American Football

Florida Gators vs. Florida State Seminoles | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

The Game: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Wemby Goes Off For 2nd Straight 30-PT DOUBLE-DOUBLE | 30 PTS, 15 REB & 3 BLK | November 26, 2022

Category: NBA

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Victor Wembanyama 30-Pt Performance vs Limoges Cercle Saint-Pierre | #Shorts

Category: NBA

In This Story: Tennessee

Tennessee is a state in the southeastern United States.

It is bordered by eight states, with Kentucky to the north, Virginia to the northeast, North Carolina to the east, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi to the south, Arkansas to the west, and Missouri to the northwest.

The Appalachian Mountains dominate the eastern part of the state, and the Mississippi River forms its western border.

Nashville is the state’s capital and largest city, with a 2019 population of 670,820 and a 2019 metro population of 1,934,317. Tennessee’s second largest city is Memphis, which had a population of 651,073 and metro population of 1,346,045 in 2019.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park, is located in the eastern part of the state, and a section of the Appalachian Trail roughly follows the Tennessee–North Carolina border.

2 Recent Items: Tennessee

Laps Keys To Bengals Victory Tennessee Titans

Category: Logistics, NFL

Laps Keys To Bengals Victory Tennessee Titans

Category: Logistics, NFL

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.