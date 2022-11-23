ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “College Football Playoff ranking reaction! Can LSU, USC or Clemson get in? | Always College Football” – below is their description.
Greg McElroy is here to breakdown the CFP rankings and tells you what LSU, USC and Clemson have to hope for to get into the playoffs.
0:00 Intro and Gameplan
2:00 Did You Know – Tennessee and Miss St. have something in common
2:30 CFP rankings reaction
14:20 Did You Know – Iowa and Minnesota had no penalties
14:45 Tulsa vs. Cincinnati preview
21:00 Florida vs. Florida State preview
26:45 Did You Know – FSU is looking for an SEC sweep
27:05 Final thought
