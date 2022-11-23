ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “College Football Playoff ranking reaction! Can LSU, USC or Clemson get in? | Always College Football” – below is their description.

Greg McElroy is here to breakdown the CFP rankings and tells you what LSU, USC and Clemson have to hope for to get into the playoffs.

0:00 Intro and Gameplan

2:00 Did You Know – Tennessee and Miss St. have something in common

2:30 CFP rankings reaction

14:20 Did You Know – Iowa and Minnesota had no penalties

14:45 Tulsa vs. Cincinnati preview

21:00 Florida vs. Florida State preview

26:45 Did You Know – FSU is looking for an SEC sweep

27:05 Final thought

✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube

✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn

✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE

✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN

✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV

ESPN College Football YouTube Channel