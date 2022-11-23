CFP Rankings No. 1-6 REVEALED | ESPN College Football

by
Cfp rankings no. 7-25 revealed | espn college football

ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “CFP Rankings No. 1-6 REVEALED | ESPN College Football” – below is their description.

Rece Davis, Joey Galloway, Kirk Herbstreit and Greg McElroy react to CFP Rankings No. 1-6.

✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube

✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn

✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE

✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN

✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV

ESPN College Football YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ESPN College Football

ESPN College Football is the branding used for broadcasts of NCAA Division I FBS college football across ESPN properties, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Classic, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews and ESPN Radio.

Recent from ESPN College Football:

The Game: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

The Game: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Wemby Goes Off For 2nd Straight 30-PT DOUBLE-DOUBLE | 30 PTS, 15 REB & 3 BLK | November 26, 2022

Category: NBA

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Victor Wembanyama 30-Pt Performance vs Limoges Cercle Saint-Pierre | #Shorts

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.