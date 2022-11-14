A weekend of upsets & huge wins by TCU, LSU, Alabama and MORE | Always College Football

A weekend of upsets & huge wins by tcu, lsu, alabama and more | always college football

The season is winding down but TCU, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama came up with big wins.

The season is winding down but TCU, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama came up with big wins.

0:00 Intro and Gameplan – upsets, low hanging fruit and did you see that?

2:00 Did you know: Where is Texas’ offense?

2:30 Washington vs. Oregon recap

5:00 Arizona vs. UCLA recap

8:52 TCU vs. Texas recap

12:50 Alabama vs. Ole Miss recap

16:35 Texas A&M is in rare company

17:40 Divisions are done in CFB

22:10 Will Levis draft stock is down

24:30 ACC will have 1 ranked team by season’s end

26:27 Tennessee out of playoffs by TCU and USC

28:45 LSU has a stud at LB

29:25 Stats and hat tips

35:10 Tennessee’s offense is really good

36:50 McElroy’s final thoughts

ESPN College Football YouTube Channel

ESPN College Football is the branding used for broadcasts of NCAA Division I FBS college football across ESPN properties, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Classic, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews and ESPN Radio.

