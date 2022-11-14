ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “A weekend of upsets & huge wins by TCU, LSU, Alabama and MORE | Always College Football” – below is their description.

The season is winding down but TCU, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama came up with big wins.

0:00 Intro and Gameplan – upsets, low hanging fruit and did you see that?

2:00 Did you know: Where is Texas’ offense?

2:30 Washington vs. Oregon recap

5:00 Arizona vs. UCLA recap

8:52 TCU vs. Texas recap

12:50 Alabama vs. Ole Miss recap

16:35 Texas A&M is in rare company

17:40 Divisions are done in CFB

22:10 Will Levis draft stock is down

24:30 ACC will have 1 ranked team by season’s end

26:27 Tennessee out of playoffs by TCU and USC

28:45 LSU has a stud at LB

29:25 Stats and hat tips

35:10 Tennessee’s offense is really good

36:50 McElroy’s final thoughts

