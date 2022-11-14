ESPN College Football published this video item, entitled “A weekend of upsets & huge wins by TCU, LSU, Alabama and MORE | Always College Football” – below is their description.
The season is winding down but TCU, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama came up with big wins.
0:00 Intro and Gameplan – upsets, low hanging fruit and did you see that?
2:00 Did you know: Where is Texas’ offense?
2:30 Washington vs. Oregon recap
5:00 Arizona vs. UCLA recap
8:52 TCU vs. Texas recap
12:50 Alabama vs. Ole Miss recap
16:35 Texas A&M is in rare company
17:40 Divisions are done in CFB
22:10 Will Levis draft stock is down
24:30 ACC will have 1 ranked team by season’s end
26:27 Tennessee out of playoffs by TCU and USC
28:45 LSU has a stud at LB
29:25 Stats and hat tips
35:10 Tennessee’s offense is really good
36:50 McElroy’s final thoughts
