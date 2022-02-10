Alessandro Haemmerle Wins Thrilling Gold In Snowboard By 200th Of A Second! | 2022 Winter Olympics

by

Eurosport published this video item, entitled “Alessandro Haemmerle Wins Thrilling Gold In Snowboard By 200th Of A Second! | 2022 Winter Olympics” – below is their description.

Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle wins the gold medal in Men’s Snowboard Cross by a 200th of a second, in thrilling match!

