Agony and ecstasy at Mexico v Poland | #shortsfifaworldcup

by
Agony and ecstasy at mexico v poland | #shortsfifaworldcup

BBC Sport published this video item, entitled “Agony and ecstasy at Mexico v Poland | #shortsfifaworldcup” – below is their description.

Robert Lewandowski had a penalty saved as Poland and Mexico played out a goalless World Cup draw at a fervent Stadium 974.

BBC Sport YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - BBC Sport

Recent from BBC Sport:

Messi magic helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Magic Mbappe scores for France | #shortsfifaworldcup

Category: Sport

Mullin hat-trick sends Wrexham into FA Cup third round | FA Cup highlights

Category: Sport

In This Story: Mexico

Mexico is a country in the southern portion of North America. It is the most populous Spanish-speaking nation. Mexico City is its capital city and largest metropolis.

Mexico became an independent nation state after the successful Mexican War of Independence against Spain in 1821.

Mexico is a developing country, but has the world’s 15th-largest economy by nominal GDP and the 11th-largest by PPP, with the United States being its largest economic partner. Since 2006, a conflict between the government and drug trafficking syndicates has led to over 120,000 deaths.

Mexico receives a significant number of tourists every year; in 2018, it was the 6th most-visited country in the world, with 39 million international arrivals.

4 Recent Items: Mexico

Watch again: Fans react to Messi magic against Mexico from Buenos Aires fan-zone

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Messi magic helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Watch again: Fans arrive for Argentina vs Mexico at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

In This Story: Poland

Poland, officially the Republic of Poland, is a country located in Central Europe. It is divided into 16 administrative provinces, covering an area of 312,696 square kilometres, and has a largely temperate seasonal climate.

Poland’s capital and largest metropolis is Warsaw.

2 Recent Items: Poland

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Robert Lewandoski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabai | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

In This Story: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is a Polish professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and is the captain of the Poland national team.

5 Recent Items: Robert Lewandowski

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Robert Lewandoski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabai | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Barcelona v Viktoria Plzeň (5-1) | Lewandowski bags another hat-trick | Champions League Highlights

Category: Sport

BVB’s new Striker | Anthony Modeste All Goals 2021/22

Category: Bundesliga

Bundesliga Animated Commentary – Powered by Nick Murray Willis

Category: Bundesliga

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.