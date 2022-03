ESPN published this video item, entitled β€œπŸš¨ Woj: James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers 🚨 | Get Up” – below is their description.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, but is wary to put in a proper trade request in fear of public backlash. ESPN YouTube Channel

