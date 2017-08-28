Split in two: Cargo ship floats broken off Istanbul’s Black Sea coast

Footage captured a dry cargo vessel split in two in the Black Sea off Istanbul’s Kilyos coast, Sunday. A total of 11 crewmen were rescued and taken to the hospital. The 114-meter (374 feet) long cargo vessel, built in 1975, was reportedly carrying a Mongolian flag. According to reports, the vessel was en route to Istanbul’s Tuzla dockyard for repairs. Following the operation, half of the ship was taken ashore by tugboats, while the other half was left sinking.

