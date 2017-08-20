Home » News » Spanish police search home of missing imam linked to Barcelona attack

News Desk August 20, 2017 News Leave a comment

Spanish police have searched the home of a missing imam whom they say radicalised the suspects behind the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Officers say he may have died in a botched bomb-making operation on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for the driver of the van that ploughed into crowds on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard, killing 13 people.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Barcelona.

