Spanish police search home of missing imam linked to Barcelona attack

Spanish police have searched the home of a missing imam whom they say radicalised the suspects behind the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Officers say he may have died in a botched bomb-making operation on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for the driver of the van that ploughed into crowds on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard, killing 13 people.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Barcelona.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/