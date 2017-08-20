Spanish police hunt for last remaining suspect linked to attacks

Spanish police have set up roabdloacks and reinforced border checks as they hunt for the last remaining suspect over the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 14 people and injured others.

Meanwhile, police have searched the home of a missing imam whom they say radicalised the suspects behind the attacks.

Officers say he may have died in a botched bomb-making operation on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Butler reports from Barcelona.

