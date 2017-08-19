Spain to increase security after attacks

Spanish authorities say they will reinforce security in crowded areas after 13 people were killed when a van drove into a tourist hotspot in Barcelona on Thursday.

Another person died after a separate attack in the resort town of Cambrils, where police fatally shot five suspects.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from Barcelona.

