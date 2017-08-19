Home » News » Spain to increase security after attacks

Spain to increase security after attacks

News Desk August 19, 2017 News Leave a comment

Spanish authorities say they will reinforce security in crowded areas after 13 people were killed when a van drove into a tourist hotspot in Barcelona on Thursday.

Another person died after a separate attack in the resort town of Cambrils, where police fatally shot five suspects.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from Barcelona.

