Spain to increase security after attacks

Spanish authorities say they will reinforce security in crowded areas after 13 people were killed when a van drove into a tourist hotspot in Barcelona on Thursday.
Another person died after a separate attack in the resort town of Cambrils, where police fatally shot five suspects.
Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from Barcelona.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/