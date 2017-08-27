Spain: Thousands march in Barcelona after attacks

Around 500,000 marched through Barcelona to deliver a message of defiance after last week’s attacks.

But as well as showing solidarity, some criticised the government, prime minister and the king as they took part in the rally, decrying Spain’s sales of arms to foreign countries.

Al Jazeera’s Karl Penhaul reports from Barcelona.

