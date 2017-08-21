Home » News » Spain Attacks: Police extend search for Barcelona van attacker to all of Europe

Spain Attacks: Police extend search for Barcelona van attacker to all of Europe

News Desk August 21, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Spanish police on Monday confirmed they had identified the driver of a van that mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona, killing 13, as an international manhunt for the suspect deepened.

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Marseille: One killed after car crashes into bus shelters

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd