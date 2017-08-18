Home » News » SPAIN ATTACKS: ‘Looking into reports of missing British child’ UK Prime Minister- BBC News

SPAIN ATTACKS: ‘Looking into reports of missing British child’ UK Prime Minister- BBC News

News Desk August 18, 2017 News Leave a comment

Theresa May has said UK authorities are “urgently” looking into reports of a missing British child.

The Prime Minister said she believed a number of British people have been caught up in the attack.

She said the missing boy had dual-nationality, but did not name him.

Earlier, appeals were launced to find a seven-year-old Australian boy who has not been seen since the attack on Las Ramblas on Thursday.

Julian Cadman had been in Barcelona with his mother, who is currently in hospital.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Cambrils: ‘I never imagined this happening here’- BBC News

Residents of Cambrils describe the scene after the attack. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog World In …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd