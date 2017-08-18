SPAIN ATTACKS: ‘Looking into reports of missing British child’ UK Prime Minister- BBC News

Theresa May has said UK authorities are “urgently” looking into reports of a missing British child.

The Prime Minister said she believed a number of British people have been caught up in the attack.

She said the missing boy had dual-nationality, but did not name him.

Earlier, appeals were launced to find a seven-year-old Australian boy who has not been seen since the attack on Las Ramblas on Thursday.

Julian Cadman had been in Barcelona with his mother, who is currently in hospital.

