South Korea's Park named a suspect in bribery scandal

March 6, 2017

A special prosecutor in South Korea has named impeached President Park Geun-hye as a suspect in an influence-peddling scandal.

Park is accused of working with her close friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung in return for supporting a company merger.

If the court upholds Park’s impeachment and forces her from office, she would lose her immunity from prosecution.

Al Jazeera’s Gerald Tan reports.

