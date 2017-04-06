South Africa turmoil: Recovering from a damaging downgrade

Subscribe to France 24 now:

Political turmoil, a credit rating downgrade and a pummelled currency – we’re looking at what’s next for South Africa’s economy with Thea Fourie, Senior Economist at IHS Markit in Pretoria. Also in this programme, we look at how a change in support for French trade unions could transform industrial relations in the country. Plus, we take you to the French Alps, where a fragrant revolution is blooming in the organic flower-growing business.

